Chan Sung Jung expresses his love towards Alexander Volkanovski, wants to challenge for the UFC Featherweight Championship

Chan Sung Jung (Image Courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Chan Sung Jung has certainly taken UFC by storm with his constant impressive performances inside the Octagon.

'The Korean Zombie', who is currently on the back of a win over Frankie Edgar, was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani and during the interview, the Korean sensation expressed his love for new UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Korean Zombie' sends a message to Volkanovski

With a win over Edgar in his last Octagon outing, Chan Sung Jung is currently considered to be next line for a shot at the UFC Featherweight Championship.

'The Korean Zombie' recently spoke with ESPN's Helwani, and during the interview, he had a charming message for the reigning 145-pound champion, as he expressed his love towards 'The Great' and also claimed that he wants to fight him.

Volkanovski also didn't waste much time in responding to 'The Korean Zombie', as he sent out the following tweet in response.

What's next for Volkanovski?

Having captured the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 245, Volkanovski is expected to defend his title later this year. However, with both Zabit Magomedsharipov and Chan Sung Jung still in the Featherweight top rankings, it remains interesting to be seen who Volkanovski defends his title against.