Charles Oliveira reacts to being frontrunner for UFC's Comeback of the Year award

Charles Oliveira has expressed his feelings about being listed as one of the frontrunners for the biggest Comeback of the Year by a UFC fighter.

'Do Bronx' reacted to a post by UFC Asia's official Twitter handle in which he was among the four fighters competing for the UFC Honors award for best Comeback of the Year.

The other nominations for the award are Julian Marquez, Merab Dvalishvili and Anthony Hernandez.

Charles Oliveira put on a scintillating display to overcome adversity and win his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

After a disastrous first round for the Brazilian, in which he was knocked down by 'The Diamond', Oliveira came back stronger in the second. 'Do Bronx' displayed his grappling skills by controlling Poirier on the ground and overwhelming him with elite jiu-jitsu. The third round saw the champion take Poirier's back and finish him with a rear-naked choke.

The other Nobel nominee on the list for the Comeback of the Year title is Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian was able to turn things in his favor against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266.

'The Machine', after he was dropped with a punch early in the opening round, held onto survive the onslaught. Dvalishvili then stormed back to nearly do the same to Marlon Moraes after securing a takedown.

As the second round started, Dvalishvili continued to hammer away at Moraes on the ground until the referee just couldn’t allow the punishment to carry on.

Joe Rogan commends Charles Oliveira for being one of the most complete fighters

Joe Rogan recently commended Charles Oliveira for his UFC journey and rise to stardom. Rogan praised the Brazilian's perseverance and determination to keep fighting and chasing the dream.

The UFC commentator also claimed that Charles Oliveira is on a rare and elite list of fighters who are equally skilled in the grappling and striking departments.

On his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience' with fellow stand-up comic Brian Simpson, Joe Rogan said:

"These guys are elite, they come close to beating him but he finds a way to beat them... When I first saw him I thought I recognized him and I was like, 'man this kid is talented'. But then it was like his jiu-jitsu is really good and then slowly his jiu-jitsu and striking merged, he's like equal. Both of them, he is lethal in. He's lethal in his striking and jujitsu. But the difference is his level of jiu-jitsu is a leap higher than other people..."

