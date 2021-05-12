Charles Oliveira's 3 best performances in the UFC

Charles Oliveira has been a mainstay within the UFC roster for as long as most fans will be able to remember. 'Do Bronx' debuted for the promotion over a decade ago at the age of just 21. 27 fights later and Oliveira finally has his first shot at UFC gold.

His career has been remarkable. Across 39 professional MMA fights, the Brazilian has picked up 30 wins, 19 submissions, eight knockouts and 16 post-fight bonuses. Those are certainly the stats of one of the UFC's best.

Despite victories over Jeremy Stephens and Nik Lentz, Oliveira's UFC career was fairly inconsistent until 2018. He had a 10-8 record and couldn't break into the group of top contenders. Whatever he changed after his defeat to Paul Felder has worked as well as he could have hoped. Across the last three years, Oliveira has built an eight-fight winning streak that includes five submission victories, two KO's and just one decision.

With five bonuses in that time and a secured title shot, the period has been lucrative for the 31-year-old.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

At UFC 262 this weekend, the lightweight division will have a new champion for the first time since 2018. After months of uncertainty, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov officially vacated the belt and retired. It’s time for a new chapter at 155-pounds and the candidates with a chance to start this new chapter on top of the lightweight hill are Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, let’s refresh our memories of the impressive career of Charles Oliveira. Here are three of his best performances in the UFC so far.

#3 Charles Oliveira vs. Darren Elkins - UFC on Versus 2

UFC on Versus 2: Charles Oliveira vs. Darren Elkins

For this performance we have to dive all the way back to Charles Oliveira's UFC debut in 2010. 'Do Bronx' made his first walk to the octagon at UFC on Versus 2 and faced Darren Elkins. 'The Damage' was 11-1 at the time and already had a UFC win under his belt.

When Elkins lifted Oliveira up for a slam just seconds after the pair had touched gloves to start the fight, it seemed Oliveira was to have a rude welcome to the promotion. Instead, the Brazilian showed off his submission skills and immediately scrambled into a position in which he could lock in a triangle choke and then adjust to an armbar.

Charles Oliveira submitted Darren Elkins his UFC debut, 10 years ago today #UFC

pic.twitter.com/C94ZJWcSZI — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) August 1, 2020

Within 41 seconds, Charles Oliveira had made his name known in the UFC. It may have taken him 11 years to earn a title shot, but his potential as a future star was clear from day one.

#2 Charles Oliveira vs. Kevin Lee - UFC Fight Night 170

UFC Fight Night 170: Charles Oliveira vs. Kevin Lee

It's incredible to think this was the final fight before Covid-19 forced a temporary stop in UFC action. That's how long the world has been dealing with the pandemic. Nevertheless, the UFC has pushed through and despite the circumstances, Charles Oliveira had a superb 2020 and will be looking to replicate his success this year.

In his home country, Oliveira headlined UFC Fight Night 170 against Kevin Lee inside an empty Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. Lee was riding high off the back of a memorable knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Against Oliveira, it was to be 'The Motown Phenom' at the wrong end of a stoppage.

7️⃣ wins in a row! 👏



7️⃣ finishes in a row! 💥



Charles Oliveira’s 7️⃣-fight stoppage streak is the longest active streak in the UFC 😲@CharlesDoBronxs is on 🔥#UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/bZzay6UEcx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 15, 2020

The submission came just seconds into the third round of the main event and secured Oliveira a win over a top-10 lightweight. The Brazilian will be thankful the event went ahead, given the name the victory secured him next...

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson - UFC 256

UFC 256: Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson

What Charles Oliveira did at UFC 256, not many had predicted. Against one of the best lightweights in UFC history, 'Do Bronx' was utterly dominant throughout. From the frighteningly tight armbar to his control on the ground throughout, not many people have secured a title shot in as impressive fashion as Charles Oliveira.

Heading into 2020, Tony Ferguson was on a 12-fight winning streak that included nine finishes. He was the clear top contender at 155-pounds and was set to finally challenge Khabib for the belt. The year didn't go how he would have envisioned. After the champion couldn't fight, Ferguson faced Justin Gaethje for the interim belt and was dominated.

Having been thoroughly beaten on the feet by Gaethje in May, he was to be on the receiving end of another beating in December, this time on the ground against Charles Oliveira. It's always worth having another look at the moment Ferguson was saved by the bell against the Brazilian...

Yikes! We still don't know how Tony Ferguson survived that armbar from @CharlesDoBronxs at #UFC256!? 😳pic.twitter.com/JKIkL4GJQY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 13, 2020

Having already won seven straight, the win over Ferguson gave Oliveira the big-name victory he needed on his record to secure a championship opportunity. It was a memorable performance and if anyone had doubted Oliveira's title credentials before the PPV, they certainly weren't after it.