Charles Oliveira wants to fight a former UFC Champion on his way to the Lightweight title

Charles Oliveira claims he is 'changed' now for the better.

The Brazilian fighter wants a top-5 win before he goes for the UFC gold!

Charles Oliveira beats Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira is on a roll and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

'Do Bronx' added yet another win to his current streak of victories on Saturday when he ran through Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia. All of his seven victories in the streak have come either by knockout or submission.

Lee being a top-10 ranked fighter in the Lightweight division, Oliveira believes that beating him has put him in a position for a future shot at the title. Speaking at the post-fight media scrum, Oliveira said what his plans were next and whom he wants to fight on his way up.

Oliveira ready to fight Conor McGregor

Oliveira, who has been in the headlines off MMA news often for both positive and negative reasons, said that he is a changed fighter now. His record was interrupted with inconsistency and weight misses as a Featherweight. But now he is ready to leave all that behind and create a new legacy.

"I'm ready to fight for it now. I think one more fight. There's not much I can say, I don't leave it in the hands of the judges. I knock out or I submit. It's my time. It's a new history. It's new Charles."

With the win over Lee, Oliveira tied with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for the most number of finishes in UFC history, and now he wants to break more records. But he believes he needs to take another fight before he can challenge the 155-pound Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. He hopes to fight a top-5 contender for that intermediary bout.

"I think I'll take another fight before the belt. Ferguson’s fighting Khabib, so that’s gonna happen soon and I’m gonna end up having another fight before. They’re not gonna give me that fight right away, I hope to fight a top-5, but my coaches will decide that."

Oliveira did not name any fighter specifically, but responded in affirmative when asked if he would be willing to fight Conor McGregor. He said he would fight 'The Notorious' at any weight class.

"I would fight McGregor in any weight, no problem. It would be a good fight, I’d really like to fight him. It could be at 155 or 170, it doesn’t matter."

Advertisement

Credit to MMA Fighting for the quotes.