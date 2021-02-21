Chas Skelly performs Tenacious D song after his UFC Vegas 19 fight is canceled

Chas Skelly was a part of history at UFC Vegas 19, but not in the way he would have hoped for. Skelly's fight on the night was canceled after his opponent, Jamall Emmers was unable to make the walk to the Octagon.

To make up for being pulled from the card, Chas Skelly pulled off yet another first on the night when he serenaded members of the media at the post-fight conference. The featherweight fighter broke out his go-to-song F**k Her Gently by Tenacious D and walked off stage.

Here is Chas Skelly's live performance at UFC Vegas 19:

It looks like Chas Skelly got his win bonus? Very happy for a man who's fights just been pulled 🤣



🎥 - (@oscarswillis)



pic.twitter.com/0S8yUpcEne — Lewis Simpson MMA (@LGS_MMA) February 20, 2021

Following the cancelation of the fight, it remains to be seen if the UFC will re-book the bout for a later date. Several other fights were also called off from UFC Vegas 19, including Luis Pena's. 'Violent Bob Ross' even offered to step in and face Skelly on an hour's notice.

Chas Skelly's fight was canceled at the very last minute

Chas Skelly was inside the cage at UFC Vegas 19, waiting for his opponent to come out. Eventually, the broadcast team announced that Emmers had suffered back spasms moments before the fight and stated that his 'body had shut down'.

Ring announcer Joe Martinez followed this with an explanation, stating that the fight was canceled due to 'medical reasons backstage'. Skelly slowly made the walk out of the Octagon without having to throw a single punch on the night.

Chas Skelly was in the cage waiting for his opponent, but Jamall Emmers could not compete due to back spasms.



The #UFCVegas19 bout was canceled due to "medical reasons backstage." pic.twitter.com/WyOXczZB8I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 20, 2021

Chas Skelly was given some broadcast time to reflect on what had happened and stated that he felt that he should have won the bonus for making weight and showing up.

“I’m feeling like I should get my win bonus. I weighed in, I made weight, and I stepped in the cage. That’s how I feel. I hope Jamall is OK," said Skelly.

Chas Skelly has not competed in a fight since September of 2019 and even considered retiring in 2020.