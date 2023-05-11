Chatri Sityodtong says Sage Northcutt could have easily quit after horror ONE debut

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was proud of Sage Northcutt in his return fight last week, especially after seeing what the American mixed martial arts star had to go through following a horror promotional debut.

‘Super Sage’ had a triumphant return to competition after an almost four-year hiatus at ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the United States on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA fighter defeated Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba by way of submission through a heel hook just 39 seconds into their contest.

While there were doubts as to how Sage Northcutt would look after an extensive layoff, he did not waste time answering the questions placed over him by making short work of Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Super Sage’ was clipped by a short jab. After briefly mixing it up on the ground, the 27-year-old Sacramento-native grabbed hold of Mujtaba's leg and twisted it. Seconds later, the tap came.

The win was the direct opposite of what happened to him in his ONE debut in May 2019. Against Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre, Sage Northcutt was knocked out 29 seconds into the first round. Making matters worse, he suffered multiple facial fractures that required surgery and long recuperation.

During the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10, Sityodtong recounted his conversations with Sage Northcutt and his family after what he had to go through to underscore the significance of his winning return.

The ONE executive said:

“Fans didn’t get to see what he really went through. After he got knocked out, I went to the hospital and I was like, ‘man, this is going to take a long time’. And then at one point he called me and said, ‘Chatri, I’m going to hang it up.’ When he tried to come back, he still had the nerves. I went up to Mark, his father, and I was very emotional. I mean, Sage could have easily quit.”

Watch the press conference below:

For his impressive victory, Sage Northcutt earned a $50,000 performance bonus.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes