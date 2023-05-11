Tye Ruotolo impressed by Sage Northcutt’s heel hook finish

Tye Ruotolo proved once again that he isn’t afraid to take on any challenges inside the ONE Championship circle at ONE Fight Night 10.

That evening, competing live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the twin brother of Kade went toe-to-toe with one of the most complete grapplers in MMA and middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder.

The battle might not have delivered a highlight-reel finish to back the hype around it, but their contrasting styles led to a back-and-forth war that treated the American fans to a grappling clinic.

After pushing the pace and being the more aggressive of the two, Tye got his hand raised at the end of the contest. But there were several other grappling highlights on the card that helped represent jiu-jitsu on a global stage.

In one of the night's most anticipated MMA match-ups, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made his return to the circle after four years, with lots of questions surrounding his comeback.

After such a long time away from the spotlight, fans didn’t know what to expect from the American upstart. But the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male representative captivated the crowd with a timely heel hook submission in the first round of his lightweight MMA tie versus Ahmed Mujtaba.

In his post-event interview, Tye Ruotolo spoke about Sage’s submission win and his views on the lightweight star’s impressive sophomore outing.

He said:

“That was the first thing I told him. I was super stoked to see that. I definitely wasn’t expecting it to be honest, a heel hook from Sage, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card including Northcutt’s win over Mujtaba and Ruotolo’s decision victory over Reinier de Ridder via the free replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes