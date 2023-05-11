Tye Ruotolo was thrilled to see improvements in Sage Northcutt’s ground game at ONE Fight Night 10.

Northcutt stunned fans at the 1stBank Center, scoring a first-round submission against well-rounded Pakistani standout Ahmed Mujtaba. In the opening minute, Mujtaba was able to score a takedown on Nortchutt, but as he attempted to get back to his feet, ‘Wolverine’ left his leg for the taking.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, Northcutt cinched in a heel hook forcing Mujtaba to tap out just 39 seconds into the bout.

Earning his own win inside the circle, Tye Ruotolo congratulated Sage Northcutt on his impressive submission victory at the post-fight press event.

“He’s definitely improved in the ground game. So yeah, I was stoked to see it. Congrats, brother.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

Sage Northcutt’s incredible sub-one-minute finish was just one of the many highlights at ONE Fight Night 10. During the lead card, Tye Ruotolo earned an impressive unanimous decision victory over ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. It was his third-straight victory inside the circle.

Next up, Tye Ruotolo’s brother Kade Ruotolo will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 11 next month when he faces Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker.

With 121 career wins to his credit, including two under the ONE Championship banner, Langaker holds the distinction of being an IBJJF Pans and European Open champion

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free. And if you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay is available anytime on the streaming platform.

