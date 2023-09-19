Chatri Sityodyong on Rodtang and Stamp’s massive social media following: “Our platform has gotten so big”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen some of the promotion’s biggest names flourish on various social media platforms since making their debuts inside the Circle.

The next few weeks will be a very busy stretch for ONE Championship as the global juggernaut presents three stacked cards, all starting with this Friday’s highly anticipated ONE Friday Fights 34 event. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, fans will be treated to a dream match years in the making.

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his title against the man many consider to be the most dangerous striker in the world today, Superlek.

A week later, another fast-rising Thai superstar, Stamp Fairtex, will step into the main event spotlight with the opportunity to make history at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed some numbers behind the impressive social media growth of both Rodtang and Stamp Fairtex ahead of their highly anticipated returns to the Circle.

“I was just looking at the social media stats of our athletes. You know, when Rodtang joined ONE he had 14,000 followers in total. And now he has 3.6 million followers, right across the social media platform,” Sityodtong said.

“Stamp, when she joined she had 2000 followers, and now she has 1.8 million or something like that. The reality is our platform has gotten so big that the minute a star shines, he or she becomes a rising global superstar. And of course, if he or she wins the belt, they become a full-blown superstar.”

Needless to say, Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are two of the promotion’s most beloved competitors and they are sure to bring the heat in two can’t-miss world title tilts.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 14 live in U.S. primetime on September 29.