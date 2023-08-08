Chingiz Allazov believes he pitched complete shutout against Marat Grigorian

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov had to go through the wringer in his first-ever title defense last week but was confident he dominated the match and was worthy of the unanimous decision victory he got.

‘Chinga’ faced off with old rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It was end-to-end action between the two top strikers, who went back-and-forth with their telling strikes and counter-strikes.

While Marat Grigorian had his moments, all in all, Chingiz Allazov proved he had more to give, able to answer everything thrown his way en route to the unanimous decision victory.

It bears noting as well that under ONE Championship’s global ruleset, fights are scored in its entirety and not round-by-round.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Chingiz Allazov confidently shared that he pitched a shutout in his most recent fight, saying:

“You know, today you saw a good fight. Not a close fight. I won all [five] rounds. In the last round my coach said, ‘Chingiz you won the fight’”.

Check out the interview below:

Chingiz Allazov’s latest victory was a payback for the unanimous decision loss he absorbed at the hands of Marat Grigorian 10 years ago outside of ONE Championship.

It was also his fifth straight victory under the promotion.

Marat Grigorian, meanwhile, slumped to his second title showdown loss. He first challenged for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in March last year and fell short also by unanimous decision to the then world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.