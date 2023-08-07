Chingiz Allazov credits unwavering faith for beating ‘strong fighter’ Marat Grigorian: “God helped me today”

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov turned to his faith in hacking out a hard-earned victory over old rival Marat Grigorian last week to retain his title.

‘Chinga’ was a unanimous decision winner over Armenian fighter Grigorian in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian world champion was expecting to be taken to the limit in the title clash and experienced exactly that as Marat Grigorian gave everything he could muster in trying to seize the featherweight kickboxing world title.

Chingiz Allazov though proved he was ready for everything every step of the way and further highlighted his standing as among the best strikers, if not the best, in the world today.

But while he basked in his impressive showing and victory, the 29-year-old Gridin Gym standout also gave credit to his unwavering faith to a higher power for delivering him through the tough challenge.

He shared during the ringside interview following his victory:

“First I say Alhamdulillah, God helped me today. Today is a good day. Today is my day. I have respect to Marat Grigorian. He’s a very strong fighter.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov was very aggressive to establish early momentum. He unleashed a volume of kicks and punches which connected past the guard of Marat Grigorian.

The No. 2 featherweight kickboxing contender would manage to weather the onslaught from the reigning champion and connected on telling hits of his own once he established his footing in the match.

The two top strikers engaged in spirited back-and-forth in the middle rounds leading to a fiery finish.

In the fifth and final round, the protagonists would not budge, with Marat Grigorian going on a late surge to claim the title. Chingiz Allazov, however, would stand his ground and throw well-placed counters to stave off the determined push of his opponent and hold on for the win.

The victory was a payback for Chingiz Allazov, who lost to Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision in December 2013 in their showdown outside of ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.