“He uses everything” - Fabricio Andrade says Chingiz Allazov’s versatility makes him the deadliest in the division

Fabricio Andrade praised Chingiz Allazov for his versatile fighting skills.

On January 13, ‘Chinga’ separated himself as the number-one pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet by knocking out Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Allazov’s well-rounded skillset has caught the attention of Andrade, the ONE bantamweight world champion.

During an interview with ONE, ‘Wonder Boy’ has this to say about Allazov:

“I think the difference between Allazov and the other fighters is because that he has many weapons. He’s just not limited to boxing, or just kicks. He uses everything, boxing, kicks, and knees.”

On August 4, Chingiz Allazov has another opportunity to further solidify himself as the best kickboxer in the world. It’ll be easier said than done, as the 30-year-old is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event.

Grigorian holds a promotional record of 3-1, with his only loss coming against Superbon in March 2022. Six months later, the former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan. He plans to take over the ONE featherweight kickboxing division by defeating Allazov.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian is one of two world championship matchups taking place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4. In the co-main event, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci looks to defend his throne against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.