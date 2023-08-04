Chingiz Allazov prepared for Marat Grigorian’s “clever timing” in rematch a decade in the making

The highly anticipated title clash between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian will act as a sort-of trilogy bout for the two striking superstars.

This Friday night, Allazov, the promotion’s reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, will put his world title on the line for the first time since capturing the crown from Thai sensation Superbon Singha Mawynn in January. ‘Chinga’ will defend his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold against Marat Grigorian in what will be a sort-of trilogy bout.

More than a decade ago, Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian competed in back-to-back bouts with the first ending due to a no-contest. However, the second match saw Grigorian come out on top via decision. Speaking about his former opponent and their impending world title tilt on Friday night, Marat Grigorian said:

“This is a good fight, this is one of the good opponents, he’s a dangerous opponent. He has clever timing, he has power timing. It’s good, I like this. Allazov told the South China Morning Post.

Marat Grigorian may have come out on top in their last meeting, but considering that was more than 10 years ago, much has changed between the two kickboxing icons.

Chingiz Allazov will go into the bout riding a four-fight win streak that has seen him win both the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix and the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Now that he has climbed to the top of the mountain, ‘Chinga’ is determined to prove he is the undisputed GOAT of the featherweight division by taking out a bonafide legend in Marat Grigorian.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.