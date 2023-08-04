Marat Grigorian extremely confident heading into trilogy with Chingiz Allazov: “I'm just going to take the title” 

Marat Grigorian is confident that he will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist this Friday night.

Grigorian, a three-time GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing world champion will attempt to add another world title to his resume as he meets reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Fight Night 13 headliner. The Armenian icon came up short in his first ONE world title bid last year, but this time, Grigorian is as confident as ever that he will come out on top against one of the most feared strikers in the game:

"I'm going for the win of course, with all due respect to Chingiz,” Grigorian told the South China Morning Post. “I'm just going to take the title and the win."

Marat Grigorian will need all the confidence he can muster as he faces perhaps the greatest kickboxer alive today in Chingiz Allazov. ‘Chinga’ is on a four-fight win streak, winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix en route to becoming the division’s top dog.

In January, Allazov delivered a jaw-dropping second-round knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn to capture the featherweight crown, handing the Thai sensation his first career loss inside the circle. Climbing to the top of the mountain, Allazov will now attempt to take out the biggest names in the sport today, starting with Marat Grigorian.

Will Chingiz Allazov further establish himself as the greatest kickboxer live today, or will Marat Grigorian rise to the occasion and hand ‘Chinga’ his first loss in more than two years?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.