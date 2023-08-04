Chingiz Allazov envisions ‘easy fight’ against Marat Grigorian: “It’s no problem”

Chingiz Allazov has always been a confident fighter, but he’s reaching unprecedented heights with how he’s viewing his world title defense against old rival Marat Grigorian.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is in his first defense of the gold, and he’ll face Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Allazov and Grigorian faced each other twice in 2013 when they were coming up the kickboxing ranks. Things, however, are different a decade later, and these rivals are considered two of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Allazov said he doesn’t worry much about Grigorian’s reputation. Instead, ‘Chinga’ sees his upcoming bout against Grigorian as an easy day at the office.

Allazov may come off as a brash fighter in his statements, but he has every right to feel confident. The 30-year-old knocked out the indomitable Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title this past January.

He said:

“Yes, before the fight I said that Superbon is a very clever fighter. He has an individual style, he has a good and safe distance like a universal style you know. Ok, he has good timing. You know this fight is maybe easy for me. I can fight for five rounds, I’m ready to do the work for five rounds. The first and second rounds I know the work won’t be at 100 percent and maybe we start working in the third round.”

Allazov added:

“But it’s no problem. But after we talk, there will be another opponent. I can knock him out ok? He has his good game plan, he has his good timing, you know. But I have a surprise for him, and Superbon too.”

Allazov’s second-round decimation of Superbon didn’t just give him the featherweight kickboxing throne, he also became the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings.

His first defense, though, is against another man who’s ranked in the top 10 of the coveted list.

Grigorian is ranked No.7 in the pound-for-pound table and he wants nothing more than to secure the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for himself and topple Allazov from the throne.

The trilogy match between Allazov and Grigorian, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below: