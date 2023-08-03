10 years in the making: Chingiz Allazov has ‘waited for this day’ to rematch Marat Grigorian

By the time Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4, it will be almost a decade since the two crossed paths.

Today, having shared the ring with some of the best in the sport, both men are regarded as some of the finest practitioners of the stand-up discipline.

'Chinga' and Grigorian have known each other for some time now. Not only have they fought twice, but they've seen each other rise up the ranks to stardom.

However, Grigorian hasn't quite achieved what he wanted on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Of course, the same doesn't apply to Chingiz Allazov, who acquired the 26-pound divisional strap with a jaw-dropping knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn earlier this year.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus representative hopes to continue his reign at the top of the most-stacked division in the world inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

And with a chance to settle the score against the Armenian slayer, his motivation is sky-high.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“You know, I say all the time. I’ve waited for this day. I like that my opponent now is Marat Grigorian. You know why I like to have a rematch with him, and I’ve waited for this day. I like this day, and Inshallah, we will do this.”

Watch the interview here:

In the form he is in, there's every reason to believe Chingiz Allazov could leave the Thai capital city still the divisional king and the pound-for-pound great.

Find out if he succeeds in his mission at ONE Fight Night 13 in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can tune in for free.