Chingiz Allazov maintains focus on Marat Grigorian and ‘doesn’t want to think about Superbon’

Despite rumors of a potential rematch, Chingiz Allazov isn’t letting his sights off Marat Grigorian in his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Allazov will defend his throne for the first time when he takes on his old rival Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although Allazov has yet to officially defend the strap, there are already whispers that he might feature in a rematch against former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn once he’s done with Grigorian in Bangkok.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Allazov said his sole focus is his defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian.

Allazov added he’ll only entertain the idea of a Superbon rematch after he retains the gold.

He said:

“You know guys, you know I only talk about Marat Grigorian. I waited for this day, I waited for this fight with Marat Grigorian, and after this, we’ll talk about another situation, Superbon, and other fighters. I don’t want to think about him now.”

Allazov wasn’t just awarded a shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. He had to go through the gauntlet before challenging Superbon for the belt at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

The 30-year-old had to dispatch Jo Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to even challenge Superbon.

Once he got in the circle with Superbon, though, Allazov made sure to never let the opportunity pass. After getting gauging Superbon in the first round, ‘Chinga’ went to work and proceeded to knock Superbon out and capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Allazov now defends his coveted world title against old foe Grigorian in what could be the best kickboxing fight of the year.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card live and free on Prime Video.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below: