Chingiz Allazov says ‘fighting clever’ will be his focus in first title defense 

Years of hard work and dedication have led Chingiz Allazov to the biggest fight of his career, and the Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker hopes to make the most of it when ONE Fight Night 13 gets underway on Friday, August 4.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will put his gold on the line versus No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event of the night inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While fans are hoping for him to dish out another highlight-reel knockout inside the ring, the kingpin says he isn’t solely counting on his knockout ability to get the job done.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Gridin Gym representative feels like his fight IQ will be the trump card in this scheduled five-round contest.

Chingiz Allazov said:

“My game plan is not the knockout. My game plan is to fight clever.”

Truthfully, the 29-year-old has never been an athlete who headhunts or engages in an instant brawl to produce knockout moments. Instead, the divisional king has been very reliant on his fight IQ, footwork, and feints to trap rivals into his game.

From there, Chingiz Allazov typically produces his best work, be it with his lightning-quick kicks or well-educated hands.

He has constantly shown it under the ONE Championship banner, and if history is to repeat itself, fans can expect more or less the same from the featherweight king at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

