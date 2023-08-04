Chingiz Allazov shows massive respect for former opponent Superbon: “He’s one of the best strikers”

They may be competitors but ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has tons of respect for Thai rival Superbon Singha Mawynn.

‘Chinga’ sent Superbon to a second-round knockout defeat in their last encounter in January that saw the Belarusian ascend to the summit of the division and become the new world champion.

In seizing the world title, Chingiz Allazov was all over the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout, connecting on huge blows no end which eventually took a heavy toll.

The end came at the 1:03 mark of the second frame when the 29-year-old Gridin Gym affiliate connected on a solid straight right to the head that instantly sent Superbon to the mat in defeat.

But despite the manner with which he took down Superbon, Chingiz Allazov does not look at his fallen foe any less of a fighter.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I don’t know what to say about Superbon but I’ll say I have respect for all fighters who fought against me, the same with Superbon you know. He has a good style, his individual style, he’s one of the best strikers.”

Check out the interview below:

Chingiz Allazov is to make his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He is going up against familiar foe Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the headlining fight of the event set to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In the event of a victory, Allazov could face Superbon again as it is expected the winner of the headliner of ONE Fight Night 13 has the former champion next.