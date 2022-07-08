Watch: Chingiz Allazov’s chin is made of rock solid granite

Belarusian fighter Chingiz Allazov is a world champion kickboxer who may be best known for his unstoppable granite chin. ONE Championship shared a clip on Instagram of Allazov eating and returning shots, displaying his notable toughness.

"Chingiz Allazov eats punches for breakfast"

The clip was from his 2021 bout against German-born fighter Enriko Kehl. The two traded heavy leather en route to Kehl winning a close split decision.

Allazov has 59 professional wins in kickboxing and a mere five losses over his storied career. Despite losing to some of the best fighters in kickboxing earlier in his career, such as Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, he has never lost by way of KO or TKO.

He made his debut in ONE Championship after having won titles in K-1 Kickboxing, WAKO, Kunlun, and others. Despite his loss to Kehl, he would go on to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship.

Along the way, he defeated big-name fighters such as Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut, and avenged his loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. After winning the featherweight tournament earlier this year, he has earned the top contender position and is next in line to face pound-for-pound kickboxing great Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance!



@ONEChampionship | #ONEX HE HAS DONE IT!Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance! HE HAS DONE IT!Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance!@ONEChampionship | #ONEX https://t.co/OVgfbBobfp

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov?

'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov won the prestigious Featherweight Grand Prix title, accomplishing his dream and defeating Sitthichai in the final. After the fight, the Belarusian kickboxer shared how grateful he was. He said on Instagram:

"We made it - the One Championship belt is ours! The victory in the strongest eight of the most prestigious tournament on the planet was our goal, and today, having defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, we have achieved it. I want to sincerely thank everyone who watched and worried." [Translated from Russian to English via Google]

He has now earned the top contender position to face Superbon likely later in 2022 for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

As for Superbon, he has instead been calling for world titles in Muay Thai and MMA rather than speaking about the dangerous top contender.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, the featherweight world champion said:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

The reigning featherweight king is eyeing Muay Thai and MMA but still has a game contender to deal with in his own weight class and discipline. Allazov will be looking to take the world title from him later in 2022.

