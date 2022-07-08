"It's not what people want to see in fights" - Chris Curtis critiques Israel Adesanya's performance against Jared Cannonier

Add Chris Curtis to the list of critics who feel like Israel Adesanya underperformed in his fight against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Curtis is a fellow UFC middleweight who has started his UFC career off strong with three wins in a row. That may be why he's already starting to lay some groundwork for an eventual title shot against 'The Last Stylebender.' Speaking to Helen Yee, 'The Action Man' said:

"You always feel bad criticizing the champion, but it just felt really phoned in. Yes he was there, he won, he did what he needed to do. But that's not what people want to see in fights, especially a championship fight from one of the best kickboxers, supposedly, in the world. It's just a weird performance."

Watch Chris Curtis discuss Israel Adesanya's performance below:

Israel Adesanya beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 via unanimous decision, earning lopsided 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 scores. However, the fight was heavily criticized by fans and fighters alike due to the cautious nature of the contest.

Curtis has more than one reason to be critical of Adesanya. In addition to being in the same weightclass, Adesanya also took shots at Curtis' friend and training partner Sean Strickland before and after UFC 276. With 'The Last Stylebender' not holding back his opinions on Strickland's performance, why should Chris Curtis do the same?

Chris Curtis is stepping in to replace Darren Till against Jack Hermansson at UFC London

The UFC London card on July 23 took a big hit when it lost it's big co-main event fight between Liverpool native Darren Till and Jack Hermansson. Till is out with an unspecified injury. Stepping in to face Hermansson now is 'The Action Man' Chris Curtis.

Curtis explained how that fight came together to Helen Yee, saying:

"Darren Till got injured, it sucks but it's part of the game. And I got a call yesterday like 'You wanna fight in London?' I'm like 'Hey, I've never been in London so let's go.' I was literally walking out of my conditioning at the [UFC Performance Institute] and my manager comes running up saying 'Answer your phone, you want to fight in two weeks?' I was like 'Yeah' and we had to wait for Jack to confirm. Jack confirmed because Jack's a gangster and here we are."

In addition to Curtis vs. Hermansson, UFC London features Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt, and Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy.

