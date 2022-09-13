“It would just be another one of my goals ticked off” - Christian Lee on becoming a two-division world champion

On May 17, 2019, Christian Lee achieved his goal of becoming a ONE world champion when he defeated Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki for the lightweight world title. A little over two years later, his reign came to an end as a result of a highly controversial decision that crowned Ok Rae Yoon the new lightweight king.

After nearly a year of patiently waiting for the opportunity to avenge the painful loss, ‘The Warrior’ did just that in the main event of ONE 160 in August. Running back their contest from ONE: Revolution, Lee had every intention of keeping the judges out of the equation. In the end, it only took ‘The Warrior’ six minutes to obliterate Ok Rae Yoon to become a two-time lightweight champion.

Looking ahead to the next chapter in his already impressive career, Christian Lee plans to check another goal off the list by becoming a two-division world champion. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee said:

“You know, for me it would just be another one of my goals ticked off. When I started this fight game, my goal was to be a world champion. Immediately my next goal is to be a two-weight world champion. I got many goals set out in this sport and definitely getting two divisions would be one of them.”

Is a showdown with welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov in Christian Lee’s future?

Intent on adding another world title to his mantle, the likeliest scenario for Christian Lee is a matchup with ONE’s reigning welterweight world champion, Kiamrian Abbasov. ‘Brazen’ captured gold at ONE: Dawn of Valor in 2019 when he defeated former titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam via unanimous decision.

In his most recent outing, Abbasov had his own opportunity to become a two-division world champion when he challenged ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE: Full Circle in February.

Coming up short in his world title bid, Abbasov will likely defend his own crown next and Christian Lee hopes to be the man to step into the circle with him.

“I would love to go to welterweight and fight Kiamrian Abbasov for his title that’s definitely something I’ve been wanting to do for a while so I’ll be training for that I’ll be preparing hopefully we can get that fight lined up.”

