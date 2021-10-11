Chuck Liddell arrest: Everything you need to know

Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning for domestic violence.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is currently sitting in a Los Angeles jail cell. The L.A. Sheriff's Department apparently received a call about a fight at Liddell's Hidden Hills home.

It's being reported that when police arrived to investigate the case, they determined that the 51-year-old had been involved in a verbal argument with his wife Heidi Northcutt that later turned physical.

Heidi seemingly did not require medical attention. Following the arrest, 'The Ice Man' was taken to jail and his bail amount was set at $20,000.

Heidi Northcutt and Chuck Liddell met at a party back in 2009. A mutual friend played the matchmaker and introduced them to each other. They later got married and had a son and a daughter together.

Chuck Liddell was once considered one of the best fighters in the UFC. He accumulated wins over notable stars like Alistair Overeem, Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort.

Chuck Liddell is the third UFC star arrested on charges of domestic violence recently

Chuck Liddell is the third UFC star arrested on charges of domestic violence recently. Last month, Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

The former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested just hours after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. His clash against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 was inducted into the Fight Wing. The incident marked Jones' fourth arrest since 2012.

Police reports indicate that Jones likely got into a physical altercation with his fiancée Jessie Moses in front of their children. She was apparently injured and bleeding from her nose and mouth. Moses told the officers that Jones was "a little physical" with her and pulled her hair to prevent her from "trying to leave the hotel room." However, Moses denied that Jones hit her and claimed that her lips looked swollen because "they were very dry."

She said the altercation occurred when Jones returned to their hotel room distressed after spending a night out with his friends. She apparently tried to flee the room with her kids, but Jones didn't allow her to.

UFC lightweight Luis Pena was also arrested for the second time this year at the weekend. The 28-year-old was incarcerated on charges of battery and domestic violence.

