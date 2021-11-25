Ciryl Gane states he would like to try boxing and challenge himself against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Ciryl Gane revealed he is interested in possibly crossing over to boxing. Gane fancies a test against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

During a recent interview with Tudor Leonte of Sherdog, Ciryl Gane revealed he almost pursued a boxing career over MMA. However, many factors ultimately swayed Gane toward mixed martial arts. Although the current UFC interim heavyweight champion maintains his boxing jones. Gane stated:

"When I did the choice to start into MMA, it was fifty fifty with the boxing... I did some training with some guys in the gym in boxing and I tried a little bit in the MMA Factory. But I did my choice with the MMA Factory because it was easy. It was really close to my house. Fernand Lopez was a friend of a dad of my best friend so that's why I did this choice. But why not... I feel comfortable with the boxing style. I like to have the big gloves and see everything. You can play a little bit more, for me, you can play a little but more with the boxing style."

Who would Ciryl Gane be interested in fighting should he transition to boxing?

Whilst Ciryl Gane is undoubtedly set on prying the UFC heavyweight title from Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, he does have a few notable boxing names he'd like to fight.

When asked which pugilists are on his wish-list, Gane stated the following:

"All the guys at the top. You have- It will be a big challenge, this is real. I must train a lot for this kind of guy but when you look at the top you have Anthony Joshua, Fury, Wilder. You have a lot of guys just below, on the top ten. So yes, why not. One day I'm gonna try. One day."

You can check out the full interview with Ciryl Gane below:

