Coach Javier Mendez names the most talented MMA fighter he has ever trained

Javier Mendez has revealed who is the most talented MMA fighter he has trained. The AKA coach has worked with some of the greatest fighters of all time, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Cain Velasquez.

While these fighters' names will go down as some of the most dominant champions of all time, Mendez picked a different fighter as the most talented he has ever trained.

The fighter in question shares Khabib's surname but is actually 'The Eagle's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani protegee is currently competing for Bellator MMA, and holds a record of 13-0.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Javier Mendez revealed that he has now begun training regularly with Usman Nurmagomedov. He has been able to begin honing the undefeated lightweight's mentality to match his elite skillset.

Javier Mendez stated the following:

"Now he's fully connected with me, Usman, was fully connected with me. Now I know I can do something with him. Because no matter how much talent he has, and I happen to think he's the most talented MMA fighter I've ever trained, but he didn't have the mind of someone like Khabib, Cain Velasquez, DC... Khabib and I have been working on him, on his mental. And we are almost there."

For what fight is Javier Mendez currently preparing Usman Nurmagomedov for?

Javier Mendez is currently assisting Usman Nurmagomedov for his upcoming fight at Bellator 269. His opponent will be Finnish submission specialist Patrik Pietila, who currently holds a record of 11-8. This will be Nurmagomedov's first bout for Bellator in Russia. According to Tapology, he is currently set for the opening fight on the event's main card.

The headlining fight of Bellator 269 sees MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko take on former UFC fighter Tim Johnson in a heavyweight matchup. Also featured on the card is another former UFC fighter in Rustam Khabilov, who faces Bellator veteran Andrey Koreshkov.

If Usman Nurmagomedov is victorious against Pietila, he may begin entering the realm of contender in the lightweight division. He already has two victories in Bellator on his record. A win here could see him matched up with a top five opponent next.

