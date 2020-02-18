Coach says Israel Adesanya could push for a fight against Stipe Miocic

Israel Adesanya (Image Courtesy: Stuff.co.nz)

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is days away from arguably the biggest fight of his career as he defends his title against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248.

Adesanya, who is on the back of a majorly successful 2019, has his sights set on a superfight against Jon Jones in 2021 but according to his coach, Eugene Bareman, 'The Last Stylebender' could possibly push for a fight against reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

Adesanya possibly facing Stipe Miocic in the near future

City Kickboxing's head coach Eugene Bareman recently sat down for an interview with Submission Radio and during the conversation, he revealed that Israel Adesanya could potentially push for a superfight against Stipe Miocic in the near future.

However, before Adesanya starts taking up super fights, Bareman made it pretty clear that the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion will face-off against all the tough challengers in the 185-pound division before moving on to bigger things. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

"Israel stated, and I think it’s a very good plan, he’s gonna do his thing in the middleweight division. There’s some really tough challenges. He should clear those out. There’s at least three or four more good challenges. But three or four more fights for Israel is like maybe within this year.

So, after that, what’s the next challenge? For him, and we’ve done it in all the sports that we’ve participated in, it’s to move up in weight. And trust me, if he has these three or four more middleweight fights, we will push to fight Stipe [Miocic], a hundred percent.”- Bareman told Submission Radio."

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2020 and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero over the UFC Middleweight Championship.