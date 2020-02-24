Tony Ferguson's coach says there may be an upset at UFC 249 for 'insane' Khabib

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson might not go how most people are expecting, according to Ferguson's jiu-jitsu coach Eddie Bravo.

Having been canceled four times previously, everyone is hoping the fifth time would be the charm for the much-awaited bout. Speaking from his experience of coaching Ferguson, the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu coach revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience about why an upset by Ferguson is very much on the table.

Eddie Bravo: Ferguson has more weapons than anyone in UFC

On the podcast, Bravo acknowledged the threat that Nurmagomedov poses for Ferguson, and said that they have been preparing to solve the riddle for a while now.

"We’ve been preparing for Khabib for a long time... We’re always preparing for the worst-case scenario, and Khabib is the worst-case scenario. He’s probably the best ground-and-pounder wrestler ever. This is the toughest challenge ever in MMA for 10th Planet."

However, Bravo also pointed out the few instances where the undefeated Russian did not look as indomitable; those opportunities, when they come up, would be something that Ferguson exploits to his favor.

Bravo brought up a couple of fights where Khabib was not in his best self, such as the Gleison Tibau bout or the contest with Rafael dos Anjos. Despite winning, these were some of the fights where Khabib "looks human", said Bravo.

Coming to Khabib's near-perfect mauling, especially on the canvas, Bravo reminded the listeners that Ferguson is not an amateur in the department. In fact, his wrestling might be something 'The Eagle' has not faced before, even more so in comparison to Conor McGregor's when they engaged back in October, 2018.

"Tony wrestled his whole (expletive) life. There’s a light year difference between Conor’s wrestling and Tony’s wrestling, so you’ve got that. Tony will throw D’Arce (chokes) standing and from all different angles, and while you’re trying to take him down. So Khabib’s got to worry about that."

The Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight is about to go down at UFC 249 on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While Ferguson and his team clearly see Khabib for the fighter he is, Bravo is positive that if someone can defeat the Champ, it is Ferguson.

"Khabib has my respect a million percent – that guy’s insane. But Tony has so many (expletive) weapons. He might have more weapons than anyone in the history of the UFC."

H/t to MMA Junkie for the quotes.