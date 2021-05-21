Cody Garbrandt's 3 most brutal UFC finishes

Cody Garbrandt has one of the best sets of hands in the UFC. With power and accuracy, there is always the chance of a knockout when 'No Love' is in action. Joe Rogan said it best: "I don't think there's a man faster."

Across 15 professional MMA fights, the 29 year old has already experienced the highs and lows the sport has to offer. After an unbeaten 5-0 start to his career, Garbrandt was signed by the UFC and made his debut in 2015. Like Conor McGregor, he faced Marcus Brimage in his first fight and defeated him in the same way. Perhaps that was the earliest sign of his potential.

Having won his opening five UFC bouts, Cody Garbrandt earned a title shot against Dominick Cruz. After less than two years with the UFC, he became the bantamweight champion. A three-fight losing skid followed and many doubted whether he could rebound from his first-round loss to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235.

Over a year later, Garbrandt returned in style. At UFC 250, he provided a KO to remember against Raphael Assuncao. The former-champion will look to secure consecutive wins this weekend and bounce back into 135-pound title contention.

UFC Vegas 27: Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font

This weekend sees a return to the UFC Apex and another blockbuster main event between two top-ranked bantamweights. In a battle between the division's former champion Cody Garbrandt, who's currently ranked fourth, and fierce third-ranked contender Rob Font, it stands to reason the winner will be receiving a title shot in the near future.

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, let’s refresh our memories on Garbrandt’s skills inside the octagon. Here are his three most brutal finishes in the UFC.

#3 Cody Garbrandt vs. Marcus Brimage - UFC 182

UFC 182: Garbrandt vs. Brimage

There aren't many better ways to establish yourself in MMA's biggest promotion than a debut stoppage like this. After five wins and five knockouts to start his career, Cody Garbrandt found himself inside the octagon opposite Marcus Brimage.

After losses to Conor McGregor and Russell Doane, 'The Bama beast' rebounded with a first-round head kick KO against Jumabieke Tuerxun. His quest for consecutive wins at 135-pounds came crashing down at the brutal hands of Garbrandt.

With less than 30 seconds of the final round remaining, Cody Garbrandt did what we've seen so often since. He let his hands go. More often than not, when he does so, devastation follows.

After a flurry of fast strikes, a right hand caught Brimage flush and sent him to the ground. The volume of strikes 'No Love' followed up with was incredible for a man who'd nearly fought a full fight. Brimage appeared out on his feet before a final vicious strike slumped Brimage against the cage and forced Herb Dean to stop the bout with just 10 seconds until the final horn.

#2 Cody Garbrandt vs. Augusto Mendes - UFC Fight Night 83

UFC Fight Night 83 Garbrandt vs. Mendes:

If anyone still needs confirmation of Cody Garbrandt's strike speed and power, take a look at his knockout of Augusto Mendes back in 2016. Despite Mario Yamasaki's best efforts, the KO punch was all that was needed.

Garbrandt's fight with Mendes was his third UFC outing. A decision win following his TKO against Brimage had extended his unbeaten MMA record. Garbrandt was to return to brutal stoppages in 2016.

Against Mendes, 'No Love' was facing an unbeaten opponent making his first walk to the octagon.Garbrandt couldn't have crashed the debut in a more convincing way...

Mendes' first showing on MMA's biggest stage didn't reach the second-round. Whilst 'Tanquinho' backed up, Cody Garbrandt launched an explosive combination, the final punch of which rendered Mendes unconscious. The Brazilian had barely reacted to the first punch before a third right hand connected. You'd do well to find a quicker and more powerful combination in bantamweight history.

Perhaps Jorge Masvidal took inspiration from this knockout for his '3 piece and a soda' delivered to Leon Edwards...

#1 Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao - UFC 250

UFC 250: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who's rebounded from a three-fight losing skid in as convincing fashion as Cody Garbrandt did at UFC 250. Against a more than tough Raphael Assuncao, Garbrandt gave us one of the most memorable knockouts of 2020.

Having lost his title, suffered back-to-back losses against TJ Dillashaw, and registered a third consecutive loss in a strange bout against Pedro Munhoz, Garbrandt had to rebound in 2020. Against a UFC veteran and a former top-five bantamweight in Assuncao, 'No Love' reminded everyone what he can do inside the cage.

Barely a second before the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the opening round, Garbrandt ducked against the cage, before exploding up with one of the most vicious right hands you'll see in the sport of MMA. There is never a bad time to re-watch the memorable knockout.