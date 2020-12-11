UFC Apex: 5 things you need to know about the UFC's state-of-the-art setup

The UFC Apex is the world’s premier MMA organization’s top-notch setup that has hosted some of the biggest combat sports events in the 2020 calendar year.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the UFC Apex has been one of two main venues where the promotion has organized several events. Today, we look at the five things you need to know about the UFC Apex that makes it a masterfully crafted state-of-the-art setup…

#5. The UFC Apex has a smaller octagon that greatly impacts the MMA fights

The UFC Apex houses a smaller Octagon

A professional MMA bout contested within the UFC’s famed octagonal-shaped cage - better known as the octagon - generally has fighters competing in the bigger cage available.

The UFC has used smaller and larger variants of the octagon in the past, with the smaller one generally being 25ft in diameter whereas the larger one usually has a diameter of 30ft.

One should note that the debates and discussions, regarding how big an MMA fight should be contested in, are nothing new. In fact, disagreements on this topic go right from the grassroots level to the highest levels of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Be that as it may, most fighters seem to prefer the larger cage as it gives them more space to showcase their skills.

On the contrary, some fighters prefer the smaller cage, as they believe it forces their opponent to engage with them and helps them defeat elusive opponents who would have otherwise benefitted from the space in the larger cage.

The UFC Apex’s smaller cage has noticeably resulted in the fighters having to engage in a higher number of striking exchanges with one another. Besides, grappling exchanges such as clinch-work as well as grappling on the ground have increased due to the smaller cage.

In simple terms, the UFC’s decision to have the smaller octagon at the Apex has most definitely increased the action that takes place in a given fight.