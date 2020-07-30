Stipe Miocic is all set to defend his UFC Heavyweight Title once again against arch-rival Daniel Cormier, in what could be the latter's last fight in the UFC.

Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM pic.twitter.com/XSDj7Z1Hga — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) September 13, 2018

In the lead-up to the fight though, DC somewhat provided a preview of the bout by claiming that he will be trying to wrestle Miocic early on in the fight and will be replicating something similar to what Curtis Blaydes did in his last UFC fight.

While speaking to ESPN, Stipe Miocic responded to Cormier's statement by reminding the latter that every fight starts by standing and assured that the two men will be getting into a fight and not wrestling. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“There are a lot more angles and stuff, and getting pushed against the cage, you don’t have that extra five feet. We’ve definitely been training wrestling more. He said to bring my wrestling shoes. He’ll definitely try to wrestle me, but every fight starts standing, don’t forget that. We’ll see. Take me down then. We’re wrestling? I thought we were fighting.”- said Stipe Miocic.

This will be Stipe Miocic's third fight against Daniel Cormier and having regained the UFC Heavyweight Championship from DC in their last meeting at UFC 241, the reigning champion will definitely be the favorite to take this one as well.

However, the one disadvantage Stipe Miocic could possibly face is the smaller UFC Apex Octagon. The Heavyweight Champ has been vocal about not being too fond of fighting in the smaller Octagon but there isn't really much Miocic could've done in this case.

When is Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier III?

UFC 252 is scheduled for the 16th of August and will be headlined by the highly awaited trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. The fight is expected to be DC's final fight in the UFC and certainly promises to be another exciting UFC pay-per-view in overall.