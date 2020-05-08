Cris Cyborg

Due to the Global Pandemic, plans that were all but etch in stone have changed across the board for everyone. Sadly falling by the wayside are some that would have been fun to watch.

As the UFC is in the final steps before their relaunch, Bellator is still in a holding pattern. Days tick off the calendar but events pile up. It appears that one of the wishes of female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will have to be shelled because of it.

The 34-year-old Justino has never made a secret about wanting to have at least one boxing fight before she walks away from combat sports. Recently though in an interview, President Scott Coker said he spoke with her manager Audie Attar about it. There's a mutual agreement that MMA has to take priority over boxing right now. Cristiane in the past said she'd fight till she was 40, or longer if it was still fun. But as a fighter slows down with age, bad things can happen. Although don't tell that to people like George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins, Shannon Briggs, or even Mike Tyson; who has been rumored to be offered $20 million to fight for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

Cyborg has trained with Clarissa Shields and the pair share a love hate relationship. Cecilia Braekhus is looked at as the GOAT in female boxing. That's the target Cyborg was shooting for. According to Matchroom Boxing frontman Eddie Hearn; that fight was going to happen. Rumor now has it she'd also consider Katie Taylor.

Cyborg has some massive cross-promotion bouts in mind

Cyborg still wants the rematch versus Amanda Nunes. But a cross-promotion between the UFC and Bellator no badly how much MMA fans want it, won't happen with Dana White at the helm of the UFC. The other cross-promotion that might have legs is her and PFL female lightweight champion, and 2 time Gold Medal winner Kayla Harrison. Who's an American Top Team teammate of Nunes. That's something that Kayla has always mentioned. With Coker and Ray Sefo's personalities, it's not that far fetched.

Rejuvenated and happy in Bellator, Cyborg has her hands full though. Julia Budd very much wants a rematch and a shot at getting her belt back. Bellator has a plethora of female featherweights chomping at the bit. Arlene Blencowe who goes from 135 to 145 often is on a 4 fight winning streak. Leslie Smith would like to avenge her loss back at UFC 198. And although Talita Nogueira is on a 2 fight losing streak that would be an amazing fight between 2 Brazilians. As they say, styles make fights. With Cyborg's stand up and "Treta" on the ground you can't go wrong.

No matter who Cris faces next, she's in a happy place mentally. And that more than anything else is most important.