“It’s lit a new fire” - Colbey Northcutt backs mom-champ Angela Lee in ONE on Prime Video 2 main event

Colbey Northcutt believes Angela Lee will emerge victorious in her highly-anticipated trilogy bout against ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday, September 30, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After all, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion is now fighting for something much bigger than herself. She’s now a proud mother to an adorable one-year-old, Ava Marie. As such, Northcutt believes that Lee’s new bundle of joy is the missing piece for ‘Unstoppable’ to finally become a two-division ONE world champion.

The 29-year-old American shared this in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I believe Angela Lee will win because she has something that Xiong Jing Nan doesn’t – she’s a new mom. They’re 1-1, and Angela won their last fight.”

Colbey Northcutt, whose younger brother Sage also fights under the ONE banner, is in the same boat as Lee since she also recently welcomed a daughter.

The wonders of motherhood are truly something to behold, and its positive effects clearly show on Angela Lee.

Northcutt added:

“And as a new mom myself, I can understand how Angela talks about her new reason ‘why.’ She’s fighting for her daughter, and it’s lit a new fire inside her. I believe Angela will win by submission.”

Obviously, the narrative heading into the rubber match is about who has improved more between Xiong and Lee since the last time they fought in 2019. The two heated rivals are currently at a stalemate, as they each have a fifth-round stoppage victory over the other.

As far as Northcutt sees it, the Singaporean-American’s newfound inspiration will power her to victory.

Ken Lee shares Angela Lee’s balancing act as a mother and a fighter

As admirable as Angela Lee is for being a ‘mom-champ’, it’s not always rainbows and butterflies.

Her father, Ken Lee, can attest to this.

The Lee patriarch watched her juggle her duties as a mother and her responsibilities as one of the best martial artists in the world. How she has managed to do both while not compromising the other is nothing short of remarkable.

Ken Lee told ONE in a previous interview:

“It’s hard enough to prepare for a fight camp, but to take a break during training and breastfeed your child, get back on the mat, and then try to concentrate while your baby’s crying, and then to bring your child to fight week? People are trying to manage weight and stay focused, and she’s got to take care of her child.”

He added:

“Whereas her opponent is just focusing on the fight and drilling, she’s maybe up at 3 AM nursing and then getting up and training again. So, she definitely has grown a lot as a person. She’s much stronger, and I’m very proud of her.”

