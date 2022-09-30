ONE on Prime Video 2 preview and predictions: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

Trilogies often end rivalries, but the third match between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III might just be another chapter in the imperial tale of the two world champions.

Xiong will once again defend her ONE women’s strawweight world title against Lee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although their head-to-head matchup is at a level 1-1, Xiong bears the brunt of defending her world title against someone she’s already knocked out. The Chinese superstar already finished Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, in their first match at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

Lee, however, is coming off two straight world title defenses, both of which ended in a submission win. The first of those victories, too, was a submission win over Xiong when Lee defended her atomweight strap at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

With so many layers of drama to unravel at ONE on Prime Video 2, we at Sportskeeda MMA try to decipher how the third fight between the organization’s greatest female fighters will unfold.

Atilano Diaz: Xiong Jing Nan via TKO (3rd round)

You have to admire what Angela Lee is trying to do. She represents women and mothers worldwide, fights for family, and is one of the best female MMA talents in the sport today. However, Xiong Jing Nan has evolved enough with her ground game to nullify Angela's grappling.

'The Panda' battled primarily grapplers in her last three fights - a war with Tiffany Teo and a one-sided drubbing of Ayaka Miura. But most importantly, a dominant performance over Michelle Nicolini, one of the greatest female grapplers in history and a woman who beat Angela at strawweight not too long ago.

Having already faced each other twice and for nearly ten full rounds, Xiong will be more than well-prepared for Angela's grappling. At the same time, Xiong's striking remains as potent as ever, if not more lethal than ever before.

The Chinese champion is coming into this one with a chip on her shoulder, and it's not looking good for 'Unstoppable.' I have Xiong Jing Nan winning via TKO in the third round at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Ben Imperial: Xiong Jing Nan via TKO (4th round)

Xiong Jing Nan's killer instinct has been questioned as she has not finished an opponent since defeating Angela Lee back in their first meeting in 2019. However, I don't think one can unlearn being a killer like that, and Xiong still has power in her hands.

I believe the Chinese champion will just be motivated to prove everyone wrong and go old-school Panda on Angela Lee. One cannot ignore that Angela looked stronger in her last fight against Stamp, but I just feel like Xiong can channel her beastly self because she's the underdog again for the first time in years.

I believe this match will not go the distance but will finish earlier than before, probably around the middle of the fourth round. I have Xiong taking the TKO win after a referee stoppage due to punches.

Duane Lucas Pascua: Angela Lee via submission (championship rounds)

Lee will have learned from her past mistakes and won’t engage Xiong in the stand-up too much. All her strikes will be setups for the takedown.

Wrestling will be key here as Lee can use it to sap Xiong’s energy and further take her dangerous strikes off the table. It could happen between the third or fifth round, but Lee’s grappling will eventually get her the submission win at ONE on Prime Video 2.

James De Rozario: Angela Lee via submission or ground and pound

There hasn't been any women's rivalry quite like this one in the circle - two fights, two finishes, and two absolute thrillers. The 'Lion City' will be roaring in glory by the end of ONE on Prime Video 2, and it could be in favor of one of their very own MMA superstars.

Lee should be able to carve a path past Xiong's bombs in the stand-up sector, which have faltered in recent fights. From there, I see her working her rival on the fence, taking the contest to the mats, and finding a way to her second divisional gold in the promotion.

Ted Razon: Angela Lee via KO (4th round)

I believe Angela Lee will make history and become ONE’s sixth two-division champion. While her track record at 125-pounds isn’t great, it seems like she’s now older, wiser, and more comfortable fighting closer to her natural weight come ONE on Prime Video 2.

Also, Lee now has something that she didn’t have before in their first two bouts - she’s a mother now, so she’s fighting for something bigger than herself.

Like their first two encounters, I think this will be another close one. Both fighters will have their moments, but I’m predicting a TKO victory via ground and pound in round four for ‘Unstoppable’ at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Vince Richards: Xiong Jing Nan via KO

The feud between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee could just be the greatest rivalry in the promotion's history. It’s a saga that’s involved two divisions and their respective world titles.

Both have been imperious in their world title reigns that a third fight between Xiong and Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2 won’t end the animosity they have for each other.

If their two previous fights are considered precedent, their third fight will see someone getting finished inside the circle.

Xiong, however, is in her strawweight domain, and the first match saw just how dominant the Chinese empress is at 125 pounds. I expect Xiong to go on a rampage against Lee this Friday and replicate, or even supplant, what she did back in their first meeting.

I see ‘The Panda’ taking the early KO win at ONE on Prime Video 2 and extending the mythic Xiong Dynasty.

