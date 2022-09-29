“I’d like to see them try” - Angela Lee responds to critics who question her ability to take a body shot

ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee has waited three long years for another crack at strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. The two queens of their divisions have clashed on two separate occasions, splitting the series 1-1 and keeping their world titles intact. That could very well change when they meet in a U.S. primetime headliner.

Squaring off in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, ‘The Panda’ will put her strawweight title up for grabs against her cross-divisional rival. Fans have been clamoring for the trilogy bout since the end of the elite duo's last meeting at ONE: Century Part 1 in October 2019.

Much has been said by fans and fighters about the highly anticipated headliner. When discussing the strengths and weaknesses of both competitors, you can typically count on one thing being brought up every time: Angela Lee’s ability to take a body shot, or lack thereof.

Addressing the criticism during her appearance at the ONE on Prime Video 2 press conference, Angela Lee said:

“I’d like to see them try to take a body shot. I reviewed the tape with my team and we have seen that it was an area that was exposed in previous fights. And so we definitely worked to correct that in this fight camp and we’re worked on some counters for the body shots as well so I’m looking forward to defending some body shots, maybe?”

Xiong Jing Nan says she’s not the same fighter Angela Lee faced in 2019

Three years removed from their last meeting, much has changed for the two dominant female MMA world champions.

Since their last fight, Angela Lee has given birth to her daughter Ava Marie. The atomweight queen has since returned to the circle, defeating No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X.

For the strawweight world champion, Xiong Jing Nan has stayed busy inside the cage, earning three straight wins since last meeting Lee. Not only did she win three in a row, but she also did so against some of the promotion’s best female grapplers.

In an interview with ONE, ‘The Panda’ said that she was very much looking forward to the trilogy bout, but warned ‘Unstoppable’ that she is not the same fighter from three years ago.

“I’m sure everyone is looking forward to it, including me and Angela Lee. I believe that she knows me very well, and I know her very well. But I’m happy that I’m not the same Xiong Jing Nan. I’m improving and changing. So, I think it will be a very, very good match to watch.”

