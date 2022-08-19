Angela Lee returns at ONE on Prime Video 2, is she ONE Championship’s biggest star?

ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee is set to return to the Circle later this year to complete her trilogy against strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

'Unstoppable' Lee is on a mission to become a two-division world champion. She has ruled the women's atomweight weight class with an iron fist since 2016with five successful world title defenses.

The Singaporean-American athlete is also completely born of ONE Championship. She made her MMA debut in ONE way back in 2015 and her entire 13-fight career has existed in the organization. As ONE grew, so too did the name Angela Lee. The two are tied to one another.

Is Angela Lee the biggest star of ONE Championship? Let's look back to earlier this year. ONE hosted its massive tenth-anniversary event; ONE X. Celebrating a decade of ONE, the organization booked former world champions, MMA legends, and superstars.

Competing at ONE X were fighters such as Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson, Shinya Aoki, John Wayne Parr, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and above all of them, the 26-year-old Lee took the main event position.

ONE X was a celebration of ONE's ten-year journey. The face of ONE at this event was the young Mom Champ 'Unstoppable' Lee. She represents the growth of the organization, the best of ONE. Angela Lee is the crown jewel of ONE Championship.

The future of Angela Lee

After defending her atomweight crown against Stamp Fairtex in March, Lee will now focus on putting on weight to challenge 'The Panda.' China's Xiong is the reigning ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion and will stand in the way of 'Unstoppable' in her journey to becoming a double champ.

Lee vs Xiong Jing Nan III is booked to headline ONE on Prime Video 2 later this year on September 30. The two have met twice previously, with each taking a win in their series. The Singaporean-American athlete explained that since their last fight, she feels she has improved far more. In an interview with ONE she said:

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

The 26-year-old Mom Champ outlines exactly what her goals are in MMA. She explained:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status."

