“I feel like I always have the hometown advantage” - Why Angela Lee loves fighting in Singapore

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is ecstatic to put on a show for her hometown of Singapore this Friday, September 30.

The 26-year-old mom-champion returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her second attempt at securing the strawweight belt against Xiong Jing Nan, in the main event at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Both women share a long history together, having a victory apiece against one another in their first two matches.

Although Xiong has a slight advantage in terms of experience, Lee believes that having the support of an enthusiastic crowd will supersede that experience. Lee plans to draw energy from the crowd as she is eager to secure the coveted double-champ status.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Singaporean-American athlete discussed why she loves to fight in her native homeland:

“I know that my family is going to be in the crowd cheering me on. It always gives me huge motivation. It was nice fighting Xiong [at ONE: A NEW ERA] in Tokyo. That was the first time that ONE ever went to Japan. And it was a very cool and new experience. But I love fighting in Singapore. I feel like I always have the hometown advantage.”

It’s been six months since Singapore saw the atomweight queen in action. After spending nearly two years on maternity leave, Angela Lee returned to the global stage earlier this year to defend her belt against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X.

Overcoming adversity, the Singapore crowd cheered wildly when Lee snuck in a rear-naked choke in the second round to tap out the Thai superstar.

The 26-year-old standout made historic precedence as the first-ever mom-champion to successfully defend a world title. Furthermore, it goes without saying that she's hungry for more glory as she seeks to cement her legacy as a double world champion this Friday.

Christian Lee predicts Angela Lee will end the fight with a spectacular submission

Both Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan are coming into the foray with a 50/50 chance of success. According to Christian Lee, however, Angela could end the fight with a spectacular submission finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“I know that Angela’s going to be bringing her A-game that night, and she’s definitely going for the finish – and I think she’ll get it. So, I think it’s going to just make for an exciting fight for the fans. It’s definitely a great matchup and definitely won’t fail to impress. I see Angela coming away with a submission finish.”

Angela Lee trains at her family gym in Hawaii, United MMA, and in the last few months, Lee has been making major improvements to her striking game, which many believe will be a catalyst for Xiong’s early defeat.

