Gilbert Burns doubts Colby Covington suffered an injury at UFC 296

Gilbert Burns is not buying into Colby Covington's claim of an injury.

'Chaos' recently talked about breaking his leg against Leon Edwards at UFC 296. In an appearance on Submission Radio, the American fighter said that he broke his leg landing the first kick on Edwards' elbow, and fought the rest of the fight practically on one leg.

However, fellow UFC welterweight Burns believes that is a lie. The Brazilian told The AllStar Sport:

"I saw him walking everywhere. I didn't see his name on the X-ray... We saw this guy everywhere in Miami, playing poker and going everywhere. I didn't see no cast."

A majority of the UFC fans seem to be on Burns' side, questioning if Covington's injury claim was merely an excuse to justify the loss.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia reportedly confirmed

After weeks of back-and-forth, a boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is reportedly confirmed.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported on X that the two rising boxing stars "struck a deal" for a fight to take place on April 20 in Las Vegas for Haney's junior welterweight belt. The fight is Haney's biggest in terms of star power, while it happens to be Garcia's first title shot.

Boxing fans slam Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortize result

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight was scored 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111 in the former's favor - a result that many found controversial. Some sections of the boxing fandom expressed discontentment over the scorecard, especially the 117-111 score, citing Ortiz's elusiveness.

Watch the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz boxing match's highlights below:

Some fans labeled the result to be "a sham and a mockery", "robbery", and "criminal", while some others demanded that the judges be investigated for the score.

