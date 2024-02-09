"Sham and a mockery", "Straight corruption" - Boxing fans outrage at "criminal" scorecard as Teofimo Lopez beats Jamaine Ortiz via unanimous decision

Teofimo Lopez has found himself on the receiving end of considerable criticism in the aftermath of his closely-contested fight against Jamaine Ortiz. Lopez put his WBO and The Ring light/junior welterweight titles on the line against Ortiz in the headlining matchup of the Top Rank Boxing event earlier tonight (Feb. 8, 2024).

The back-and-forth match went the 12-round distance and witnessed the three official judges score it as a unanimous decision victory for Lopez. Judges Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored it as 115-113, whereas Judge Steve Weisfeld had it 117-111, all in favor of 'The Takeover.' Lopez thereby successfully defended his titles.

Certain sections of the boxing dominion have expressed their disapproval of the judges' scoring of the bout, particularly deriding Weisfeld's 117-111 scorecard. Many have argued that given Ortiz's crafty elusiveness and Lopez's inability to land adequate, meaningful strikes on him, the former being on the wrong side of a 117-111 scorecard was a travesty.

Watch the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz boxing match's highlights below:

Some netizens jested that the 117-111 scorecard was "insane" and boxing judges ought to be interrogated for scorecards of such controversial ilk. One X user labeled the verdict a "robbery," whereas another indicated that the matchup was "rigged."

Additionally, one fan opined that Top Rank Boxing's fight cards must be investigated, while another fan implied that such scorecards are the primary reason why the UFC MMA organization is overshadowing boxing. Some of the comments posted by fans on X read as follows:

"A sham and a mockery"

"regardless if you think Teo won this is straight corruption lmao."

"117-111 is criminal!"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz scorecard below:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: What's next for 'The Takeover' after razor-thin win over 'The Technician'?

It's believed that the Teofimo Lopez fight result would serve as yet another blow to the 26-year-old boxer's star power in the combat sports realm after his shocking retirement last year. Presently, a number of fans are lobbying for the embattled pugilist to face Jamaine Ortiz in an immediate rematch.

Nevertheless, it's unclear as to whether 'The Takeover' would fight Ortiz again right away or go up against someone else.

On that note, the boxing event's co-headlining matchup saw the undefeated Keyshawn Davis beat Jose Pedraza via sixth-round TKO. The victory helped Davis retain the WBO Inter-Continental and WBC-USNBC lightweight titles, besides capturing the vacant IBF-USBA lightweight title.

Keyshawn Davis subsequently issued a call-out to Lopez. For his part, 'The Takeover' appeared to be willing to take on any challenger next, including Davis.