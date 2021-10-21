"Kamaru Usman is an absolute savage" - Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington needs to dig deeper than ever before to beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 268

Former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently said that Colby Covington will have to dig deeper than ever before to defeat Kamaru Usman in their upcoming title bout at UFC 268.

Speaking about 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Daniel Cormier said:

"If he's [Colby Covington] gonna get the belt off of this [Kamaru Usman] dude right here, he's got to be willing to go and dig even deeper than he's ever dug before in his entire life because Kamaru Usman is an absolute savage. And speaking to Usman as I do personally, I know that Usman loves being a champion. I saw him on Steve Harvey the other day buying his mom a house. Dude not only loves to fight RC, he absolutely loves the life of a champion and he is not going to let that go easily."

Ryan Clark also mentioned how the fight is personal for Kamaru Usman this time as Colby Covington had implied in the past that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was scared of him. Clark said:

"If we go back to some of the pre-fight lead up the last time these two dudes, it was flat out disrespectful. The fact that they even had the ability to contain what they felt emotionally was crazy to me. I think that this fight, you even get more of that because now you are adding Colby Covington basically saying that Kamaru Usman was scared."

Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark both agreed that despite being regarded as annoying, Colby Covington was a master of building interest in a fight.

Watch Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark give their takeaways from Colby Covington's interview with Brett Okamoto:

Colby Covington will face Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 in New York on November 6. The card also features a strawweight title rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang as the co-main event.

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington by TKO in the final seconds of a five-round bout at UFC 235 in his first welterweight title defence. Covington bounced back from that loss with a dominant fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September last year.

