Complete series of incidents and assaults which led to UFC releasing Hall of Famer BJ Penn

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 226 // 27 Sep 2019, 14:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BJ Penn

Dana White confirmed that BJ Penn has been released UFC to the media earlier today. This comes weeks after White had stated that his business relationship with BJ Penn had come to an end.

Considering everything that has been going on in the former UFC Champion's life outside the Octagon, this does not come as a surprise to most of the fans. With Penn's reputation for alleged violence now well known, it was only a matter of time before UFC cut ties with him.

The UFC legend is a Hall of Famer and has been heralded as the first great fighter to fight across several different weight classes in his career, with fights at Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight to his name.

In this article, we are going to talk about five unfortunate incidents which led to BJ Penn being released by the UFC.

#5 Brawl in a parking lot

BJ Penn

BJ Penn has been in so many altercations in the past, that it's impossible to know which brawl is being referred to by its mere mention.

This particular incident took place in 2015 and was the beginning of a series of alcohol-induced violent situations surrounding him.

Penn had a night of celebrations with his friend Kuuipo Mokiao at a hotel parking lot. They had celebrated at Kauhale's Bar in Kihei when the two began to brawl in the parking lot. Reports stated that Penn was in an allegedly 'inebriated' condition.

The brawl was serious enough to send Mokiao to the hospital with a fractured eye socket, while Penn sustained some cuts to his eye. The apparent reason why the brawl started was that Penn attacked Mokiao when his friend stopped him from starting a fight with another bar patron.

Advertisement

During this time, Penn was not with the UFC. He had walked away from the UFC a while back, following his loss to Frankie Edgar.

Thankfully for him, those charges were dropped. He would go onto to return to the UFC in 2017.

1 / 3 NEXT