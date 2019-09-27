UFC News: BJ Penn officially released by Dana White and Co.

UFC President Dana White had recently commented on BJ Penn, saying that his working relationship with the UFC legend was over. It has been made official now, as White talked to Yahoo Sports saying that Penn, a UFC Hall of Famer, has been released from his contract with the promotion.

Given that Penn has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, this does not come as a huge surprise.

BJ Penn's UFC run and numerous controversies

BJ Penn is a UFC Hall of Famer and nothing short of a legend of the sport. Unfortunately for him, and his many fans, the former UFC Champion has been wrapped up in a lot of controversies recently in his life outside the Octagon.

Through his immense career, Penn has influenced the course of UFC over the years. He is known as the first star to cross-over between divisions and be successful. In his time with the UFC, he has won the Welterweight Championship (although it was taken from him due to a contract dispute), he has won the UFC Lightweight Championship as well as the Lightweight Tournament, has fought in the Featherweight Division, and finally, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as an inaugural inductee.

However, controversy has never been far. Penn has a history of alcohol-induced violence. He was charged with assault due to a brawl outside a bar in 2015, and since then, in 2019, has been involved in a bar brawl in August, and fighting a bouncer at a strip club in June. His estranged girlfriend Shealen Uaiwa also filed a restraining order against him from herself and Penn's children, talking about years of abuse.

BJ Penn released by the UFC

Following his latest fight in a bar, Dana White talked about his relations with Penn ending. Now, White confirmed it while talking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

Per @danawhite the @ufc has officially released @bjpenndotcom He had said a while back Penn would not fight for UFC any longer — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 26, 2019

With BJ Penn's return to the Octagon not working out for him, having lost 7 back-to-back fights now, and with his alleged erratic behavior, Dana White has now ended UFC's contract with Penn.

