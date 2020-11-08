Confusion reigns as Conor McGregor is briefly put No. 1 of UFC pound-for-pound rankings

Following his dominant win at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov was rightfully promoted to the #1 spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. However, in a confusing turn of events, his arch-rival Conor McGregor was briefly put into the number one spot in the P4P rankings earlier today.

Two weeks ago, Conor McGregor was placed as the #11 ranked fighter in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC lightweight champion reacted by claiming that he was 'Double 1' on the P4P list.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

Conor McGregor briefly placed as the #1 ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter

In early 2020, Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC and dispatched veteran Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of their fight. Despite lacking recent action in the Octagon, the Irishman has always been placed in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. The former UFC Double Champion has been consistently featured in the UFC lightweight rankings, even after announcing his retirement on a few occasions, with the latest coming during UFC 250.

However, much to everyone's surprise, Conor McGregor was promoted to the number one spot in the Pound-for-Pound rankings by the UFC, overtaking arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, in what seems to be a glitch on the UFC's behalf, the rankings have been changed back to their previous state with Khabib now back at the top and McGregor outside the top ten.

Screenshots of Conor McGregor overtaking Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings were shared on Twitter.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov previously crossed paths in the UFC back in 2018. On that occasion, it was 'The Eagle' who reigned supreme and finished the Irish opponent by a neck-crank submission. Following that win, Khabib has gone on to beat Dustin Poirier and very recently outclassed Justin Gaethje as well.

Conor McGregor's reported return in 2021

Conor McGregor is reportedly set for his return to the Octagon in 2021 for what will be a rematch against Dustin Poirier. While there has been no confirmation of the bout being official, reports have suggested that 'The Diamond' and 'The Notorious' are set to run it back at 155.

Having faced each other during the initial phase of their careers, a rematch between McGregor and Poirier promises to be a solid fight at lightweight. Since their days at featherweight, both men have evolved as fighters, going on to hold titles at 155. McGregor, ever the opportunist, is also focusing on setting up a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao after his Poirier fight.