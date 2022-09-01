"Ain't nobody gonna be picking on this kid" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's son completing first day of school

MMA fans have reacted to a post from Conor McGregor, who shared that his son, Conor McGregor Jr., finished his first day of school.

In the picture on Instagram, McGregor is posing with his son, who is holding a congratulations certificate for successfully finishing his first day of school. Both father and son are smiling from ear to ear with 'Notorious' also wishing all the other children good luck who are returning to their own studies:

"First day of school completed! Proud Dad! Good luck all the children back to school and families too! It’s game time! Let’s go!"

Fans have reacted to the post, with one fan joking that McGregor Jr. will have his father's mindset when it comes to his teachers at school:

"Conor Jnr' 'I see stiffness in the teacher'"

A fans comment

Another fan joked that there isn't a chance McGregor Jr. would ever get bullied at school when the other children find out who his dad is:

"Ain't nobody gonna be picking on this kid when they find out his dad is the champ"

One fan suggesting having Conor McGregor as a dad means you won't be bullied

Instagram user @carlhaycock hopes to see more of McGregor's family life shared rather than his lavish purchases flaunted:

"This is better than any watch on your wrist, let's see more of this"

A fan wanting to see more of McGregor's family life

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

The rest of the fan reaction

Conor McGregor's manager expects his comeback to be the biggest in sports history

The Irishman is the UFC's biggest star and a multi-millionaire. He suffered a freak leg break injury that would have ended the careers of most fighters the last time he stepped into the octagon.

Fans have always questioned McGregor's motives to continue fighting ever since he hit superstardom, and many considered his leg injury to be the final straw.

Audie Attar, his manager, has revealed that he expects Conor McGregor to make his MMA return because his competitive mindset won't let him rest.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Attar said:

"First and foremost, he loves the sport. I think that's the one thing that's very special about him. It's why it's allowed him to reach a level of success that again, most fighters aspire to achieve. He loves it. The second part is, he's a competitor... That's why people fell in love with Conor McGregor. He'd always dare to speak his dreams and pursue them."

McGregor's manager added:

"Die on his sword if he had to to achieve them. So that's the same Conor McGregor that exists today. Doesn't matter how many zeros he has in his bank account or how many championships and records he set in the sport, he still wants to go out there and achieve more... I do believe it's going to be the greatest comeback in sports history."

Catch the full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham