"That's the one thing that's very special about him" - Conor McGregor's manager reveals what motivates the Irishman to continue fighting

Conor McGregor is affluent enough that he'd never have to fight again. But the desire to do so is what differentiates him, says his manager.

Speaking about the former dual division UFC world champion, Audie Attar was quite complimentary of the Irish superstar. He is undulating with his client's lofty expectations for his return.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Attar covered several subjects like McGregor's upcoming role in the remake of Roadhouse. He also reflected on McGregor's Mayweather fight five years ago, and more.

"First and foremost, he loves the sport. I think that's the one thing that's very special about him. It's why it's allowed him to reach a level of success that again, most fighters aspire to achieve. He loves it. The second part is, he's a competitor... That's why people fell in love with Conor McGregor. He'd always dare to speak his dreams and pursue them."

Attar continued:

"Die on his sword if he had to to achieve them. So that's the same Conor McGregor that exists today. Doesn't matter how many zeros he has in his bank account or how many championships and records he set in the sport, he still wants to go out there and achieve more... I do believe it's going to be the greatest comeback in sports history."

McGregor has been with Paradigm Sports for a few years now. The company has achieved growth and collaboration in the sporting world. But they have also earned growth in other areas, such as getting the Proper Twelve Irish whiskey off the ground.

Conor McGregor and other Paradigm Sports MMA clients

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts. But Paradigm Sports is not in short supply when it comes to big name value signees from MMA.

Israel Adesanya is the current reigning UFC middleweight world champion and Paradigm handles managerial duties for him presently. Jiri Prochazka is the UFC light heavyweight world champion and the exciting 205 pounder is represented by Paradigm Sports as he advances in his relatively young UFC career.

Leon Edwards recently garnered one of the most incredible comeback wins in the history of MMA. He is the UFC welterweight world champion and is also represented by Paradigm Sports as well.

The management outfit also represents huge names in kickboxing, boxing, and bare knuckle boxing (Rico Verhoeven, Manny Pacquiao, and Michael 'Venom' Page respectively).

