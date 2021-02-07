Conor McGregor action figure: How does it look and what does it cost?

UFC action figure, and especially Conor McGregor, collectibles are a rage among MMA fans. Partnering with the globally renowned toy company Jazwares, the UFC unveiled a new line of action figures and other collectibles last year.

The biggest draw in combat sports, Conor McGregor, has one of the highest-selling action figures on the UFC Store. The action figure, tattooed exactly like the Notorious one, is draped in the Irish flag. Donning the green trunks, Conor McGregor's action figure comes in a box that contains two heads, two sets of hands, and a miniature replica of the UFC belt.

In November 2020, UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, along with Uriah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, and Amanda Nunes, joined the list of superstars who have their own line of action figures. Double champ Nunes is the first female UFC athlete with an action figure.

UFC announced that the action figures will now be scaled realistically relative to one another. Fighters with a shorter frame (from lighter weight divisions) will measure 6.25" to 6.5". The upper limit for bigger athletes like Francis Ngannou is set at 7". Conor McGregor's action figure should be towards the lower size end as he is only 5 foot 9 inches in reality, compared to the massive 6 foot plus giants in the heavyweight division.

"With an extensive roster of iconic UFC champions, this unveiling is unmatched. This new line of collectible figures will allow UFC fans, both kids and collectors, to engage and replicate the biggest UFC super-fight showdowns," said Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazwares. "The collectibles celebrate the history and icons of the UFC today, and so we're glad to bring this to life and offer fans authentic action figures that they can keep forever."

Fans can get a hold of their favorite action figures on Walmart, Amazon, or Ringside collectibles. The sculptors at Jazwarez have done a magnificent job with each detail carefully carved on the action figures. The two heads available in the box display two different facial expressions along with 32 points of articulation.

How did Max Holloway react to his action figure?

Conor McGregor's former opponent Max Holloway was recently presented his very own action figure by the UFC. As he unboxed his present, Holloway seemed ecstatic and immediately showed it to his son, Rush Holloway. The Hawaiian mockingly described the figure as 'Heavyweight Max' and made his patent call-out for a fight against former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.