Conor McGregor among lowest-earning sports stars on social media, list headed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson

Conor McGregor was ranked among the lowest-earning major sporting figures on social media.

Sports data firm BonusFinder recently released figures on how much the biggest names in sports receive for posting sponsored ads on social media. Surprisingly, Forbes' highest-paid athlete of 2021 didn't even crack the top ten.

All things considered, McGregor still makes a fortune just by throwing an occasional sponsored post on his timeline. The UFC superstar reportedly makes an estimated $152,156 per post on Instagram.

However, McGregor's earnings pale in comparison to some of the highest-earners on the list. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo topped the charts, earning $2 million per post. Just below him is his rival, Lionel Messi, who reportedly makes $1 million every time he posts a sponsored ad.

According to BonusFinder, McGregor's status could be due to his inactivity and recent losses. The Irishman hasn't competed in over a year due to a potentially career-altering injury he suffered at UFC 264 last July.

Third on the list is WWE legend and Hollywood icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who makes $1 million per post. Cricketer Virat Kohli, footballer Neymar, and NBA superstar LeBron James are also among the highest earners.

Meanwhile, YouTubers-turned-boxers Jake Paul and KSI have also cracked the list's top 20. 'The Problem Child' reportedly makes $65,993 per post, while his British counterpart rakes in $38,698.

Conor McGregor crashes down on 2022 Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

Hailed as Forbes' highest-earning sportsman of 2021, Conor McGregor took a tumble on the magazine's list earlier this year.

After making an estimated $180 million last year, McGregor plummeted down the charts to No.35, tied with French soccer star Kylian Mbappé. According to Forbes, McGregor made $43 million this year between May 1, 2021, and May 1, 2022.

'The Notorious' reportedly made $33 million inside the cage, which could only come from his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He made another $10 million in endorsements and sponsorships.

McGregor is the lone MMA fighter to crack Forbes' list. He's also one of only four combat sports athletes to make the top 50, alongside boxing superstars Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Tyson Fury, and Jake Paul.

