Conor McGregor badly wants the Khabib rematch, says UFC President Dana White

Conor McGregor has his eyes set on a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although there have been words in the air about a clash between McGregor and the new BMF belt owner Jorge Masvidal, UFC President Dana White does not think that will happen. Instead, he is confident that Conor would like to avenge his 2018 fourth-round submission loss to 'The Eagle' once he goes through his latest opponent, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Talking to TMZ Sports about it, White explained the situation for the fans.

Conor dead set on the rematch

While McGregor is set to make his Octagon return against 'Cowboy' this coming weekend, Khabib is slated to fight Tony Ferguson in a title match on April 18 at UFC 249.

However, Conor might be hoping that the Khabib-Tony fight fails to happen yet again, according to White, so that he can get his chance at revenge quicker than everyone expected. He has good enough reasons to think so as well since the Khabib vs. Tony fight has been booked and canceled four times before.

"Here’s the thing: Realistically, Conor believes that Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson will not happen. We’ve tried to do this fight many, many times. Conor believes it won’t happen."

White went on to explain his reason behind doing so, and how it is connected to him wanting to fight Cerrone at 170 pounds.

"Conor wanted to do this fight (with Cerrone) at 170 because he wants to turn right around and jump in and fight Khabib if that fight (with Ferguson) doesn’t happen. So again, we’ll see how this plays out. We’ll see what happens after this, and Conor is very focused on that rematch with Khabib."

McGregor faces Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.