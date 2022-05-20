Conor McGregor blames Twitter for his recent behavior towards Tony Ferguson - "This is not a nice app"

Conor McGregor is unhappy with how his recent interaction with Tony Ferguson went.

McGregor and Ferguson were recently entangled in an ugly back and forth on Twitter. The feud started when 'El Cucuy' aired his grievances towards the UFC, and Dana White, comparing them to "drug dealers" during the UFC 274 media day.

The following day, McGregor took to Twitter to weigh in on Ferguson's comments. In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' Irishman wrote:

"Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say 'maybe it’s me that’s the issue' God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer."

McGregor opened a can of worms with his tweet as Ferguson subsequently blasted the former champ-champ and his agency, Paradigm Sports.

In a rare display of humility, however, McGregor issued an apology to Ferguson, sort of. The Dublin native blamed Twitter for his actions and admitted he was too harsh on Ferguson.

"I’m upset I went at tony like that. Out straight. Wtf team, this is not a nice app nor does it encourage nice behavior toward each other. 43bn, man pull that and say 'sike' who give a fuck, really. No one. Dip to a dip on the ship. The carry the toys ship. Leave a beast a beast."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’m upset I went at tony like that. Out straight. Wtf team, this is not a nice app nor does it encourage nice behavior toward each other. 43bn, man pull that and say “sike”who give a fuck, really. No one. Dip to a dip on the ship. The carry the toys ship.

Tony Ferguson explains why he's "not allowed" to fight Conor McGregor

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson revealed that he isn't legally permitted to fight Conor McGregor.

Ferguson, of course, was previously represented by Paradigm Sports, the same agency that is co-owned by The Irishman. Due to the Miller-Ayala Act, Ferguson revealed that he isn't allowed to pursue a fight against McGregor. The former UFC interim lightweight champ said:

"There's a Miller-Ayala act that says an active agent is not allowed to compete in the same sport as the person you're representing. I would ask my management if he [McGregor] was the owner of the company. They kept straight up lying to me. They lied to me alot...Everyone else is telling me he is, but they're telling me he isnt... There's a lot of things going on and some people are probably gonna get called to court."

Catch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew