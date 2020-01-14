UFC star Conor McGregor claims he'll be a billionaire in 3-and-a-half years

Conor McGregor

UFC 246 will see the return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon in his fight against 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. With his return coming fans have been talking about his return and eager to see what he does when he enters the cage once again.

Prior to the fight, he had an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he opened up about becoming a Billionaire before the age of 35.

"I'll be a Billionaire by the time I'm 35."

He said that it would be in a matter of 3.5 years and by the time he was older, he agreed and said that was something he saw for himself.

When Ariel Helwani asked if he was looking at the lists of the highest-earning athletes, he revealed that he had most definitely been looking at them and that he was coming for those who were higher than him.

McGregor is already the richest UFC fighter of all time. You can see the other fighters on that list here! Conor McGregor's current net worth is estimated to be around $120 Million as of now, and he knows that he has a long way to go.

With McGregor also talking about possibly fighting Floyd Mayweather in a rematch, and in apparent discussions for a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao it's simple to see that he will be looking for some bigger fights in the next few years.