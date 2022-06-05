Conor McGregor fights won his family financial freedom, says Dustin Poirier 

In back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor last year, Dustin Poirier likely bagged the two biggest paydays of his career.

Poirier has not won an undisputed world championship title inside the octagon. However, he's secured the future of his family by stepping inside the cage and fighting some of the best fighters on the planet.

2021 was a mixed bag for the Louisianan, who initially shocked the world by becoming the first man to knock out McGregor inside the octagon at UFC 257.

At UFC 264 back in July last year, 'The Diamond' once again picked up a stoppage win over the Irishman. This came after McGregor broke his tibia and fibula during the fight.

WIth back-to-back stoppage wins over the Irishman, Poirier had the chance to conquer lightweight gold at UFC 269 in December. He ended up losing to Charles Oliveira via submission in the third round. Despite failing to become champion, Poirier finds solace in the fact that he's managed to secure financial freedom for his family.

After a Twitter user jibed at him, claiming that Poirier hasn't been able to win anything in the UFC and lives off his wins against McGregor, the 33-year-old gave him a fitting reply.

It is no secret that a fight against Conor McGregor offers fighters one of the biggest paydays of their entire careers. McGregor is the biggest draw in the game and fighters often prefer fighting him over fighting for the title because it's the money fight.

What are the chances of a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

Despite competing against each other on three occasions in the past, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor haven't yet managed to put their rivalry to rest. The end to their trilogy fight saw both men failing to hide their dislike for one another, as McGregor screamed "this is not over."

Does that mean a fourth fight between the pair is in the offing?

McGregor is currently waiting to be cleared to start sparring so that he can prepare for a return to the octagon by the end of the year. The Irishman has already been called out for a title fight by top contender Charles Oliveira. He also has the option of fighting former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Poirier and McGregor have already fought thrice. Although McGregor won the first fight, it took place eight years ago. Poirier dominated both fights against the Irishman last year.

Fans aren't likely to be as intrigued as they were about the first three fights. So, even though a quadrilogy fight between the pair can't be entirely written off yet, it isn't likely to come to fruition anytime soon.

